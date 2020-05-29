2 dead, 9 injured in multiple Philadelphia shootings within 3 hours

Three men and and a woman were shot on 55th Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

A man was shot on North 21st Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

A man was shot at Wayne Avenue and Hansberry Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

Three people were shot, including a woman struck by a stray bullet, at 24th and Reed streets around midnight Friday.

A 14-year-old boy was shot on Germantown Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday.

A man was shot on West Huntingdon Street near North Sartain around 12:40 a.m. Friday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were killed and at least nine others were shot in six separate shootings over a three hour period in Philadelphia from Thursday night into Friday morning.This comes after an especially violent several days across the city.Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton said, "One of the things we definitely are doing is trying to be surgical. We don't want to hurt the community, but we also need to identify these males who are doing the shooting out here, and so a lot of what we are doing is intelligence-led, data driven, making sure that we are in the right place and that we are identifying and targeting the right people."In West Philadelphia, one man died in a quadruple shooting.Police said two men opened fire on the 300 block of North 55th Street.Three men and one woman were shot while on a front porch. Their conditions have not been released.Around the same time, in North Philadelphia, a man was shot on the 3600 block of North 21st Street.He was taken to Temple University Hospital. His condition was not released.In Germantown, police said a 37-year-old man was fatally shot while he was driving his Dodge Charger at Wayne Avenue and Hansberry Street.Police believe he had just left a friend's apartment.Arriving officers found the victim in the driver seat. He had been shot in the back of his neck.Police said after he was shot, the victim managed to drive a short distance before losing control and crashing into a parked car.He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police said at least 13 shots were fired.In Grays Ferry, police responded to a triple shooting at 24th and Reed streets where one victim was struck by a stray bullet.Police said an 18-year-old and 22-year-old were shot in the legs.According to authorities, a bullet traveled down the block, went through the side of a house, and struck a 52-year-old woman in her second floor bedroom on the 1300 block of Ringgold Street.All three victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.In North Philadelphia, a 14-year-old was shot in the chest on the 2600 block of Germantown Avenue."The victim, after being shot, ran about a half a block to another business, and that's where police found him," according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.The boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he was conscious and is expected to survive.Also in North Philadelphia, police said a man was shot eight times on West Huntingdon Street near North Sartain.Police took him to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.Police are searching for surveillance footage in all of these cases.No arrests have been made.