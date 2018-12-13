2 dead in Reading triple shooting

A triple shooting in Berks County has left two people dead.The gunfire erupted shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of Moss Street in Reading.Police say two men were killed and a third person was rushed to the hospital for surgery.No arrests have been made.There's no word on what led to the violence.Anyone with information should contact Reading police at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.------