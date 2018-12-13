2 dead in Reading triple shooting

READING, Pa. (WPVI) --A triple shooting in Berks County has left two people dead.
The gunfire erupted shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of Moss Street in Reading.
Police say two men were killed and a third person was rushed to the hospital for surgery.
No arrests have been made.
There's no word on what led to the violence.
Anyone with information should contact Reading police at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.
