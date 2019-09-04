firefighter injured

Two firefighters injured fighting Trenton house fire

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two firefighters are recovering after they were injured while battling a house fire in Trenton Tuesday night.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Centre Street.

The flames quickly spread to two neighboring homes.

Both firefighters suffered minor injuries but are expected to be OK.

There are no other reports of injuries.
