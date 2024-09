Firefighter injured fighting blaze in the Kensington section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A firefighter was hurt while battling flames in Kensington on Tuesday morning.

It happened at 4:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Orleans Street.

Action News learned the injured firefighter put out a mayday call and was being evaluated for an injury at the scene.

The fire marshal was called in to investigate the cause.