2 men injured following drive-by shooting in Germantown

A drive-by shooting sent two men to the hospital.The Action Cam was on the scene just as police began their investigation.Officers were called to the 5300 block of Wissahickon Avenue in the city's Germantown section around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.Police say someone fired shots at two men in their 20s.Investigators say the victims drove themselves to Temple University Hospital.One is in critical condition, and the other is stable.Police are looking for a dark-colored vehicle with tinted windows in connection to the crime.They believe three men were inside.At least six gun shell casings were recovered from the scene.------