2 men injured in Hunting Park shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are actively searching for a gunman they say opened fire in Hunting Park, hitting two men.

The shooting happened around 2:30 Sunday morning along the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue.

A 19-year-old man shot in the stomach. That person is in critical condition after bystanders carried him one block to Temple University Hospital.

A second victim, a 29-year-old man, is in stable condition after sustaining a graze wound to his arm.

No word on any suspects or a motive.
