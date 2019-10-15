2 men shot, 1 fatally while in car outside of bar on Torresdale Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were shot, one fatally, while in a car outside of a Northeast Philadelphia bar Monday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on the 7400 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Police said the victims pulled up next to Ralph's Pub when someone came out of an alleyway and opened fire.

The 44-year-old male driver was shot in the hand and his 22-year-old male passenger was shot numerous times in the side.

Officials said the driver then drove to Frankford Hospital where the 22-year-old passenger was pronounced dead.

Police were attempting to access the bar's security video.

There is no word on the suspect.

No arrests have been made.
