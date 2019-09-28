2 off-duty Philadelphia police officers injured in fight at 7-Eleven

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two off-duty Philadelphia police officers were injured in a fight outside a Roxborough 7-Eleven convenience store and one person has been taken into custody, authorities said.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the store's parking lot on the 6100 block of Ridge Avenue.

A male officer suffered facial cuts and a female officer had a broken nose.

Action News has learned at least one suspect was taken into police custody.

At this time, police aren't saying what led to the fight.
