2 persons of interest sought in shooting of Camden detectives

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3907483" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> News conference on shooting of Camden detectives on August 7, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3907496" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Scene of police shooting in Camden, New Jersey on August 7, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3904442" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 police officers ambushed and shot in Camden. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 7, 2018.

Police in Camden, New Jersey have released surveillance photos of two men who are being sought after two detectives were shot earlier this week.Investigators are hoping the public can help track them down with information on their identities and whereabouts.Police want to determine if they are connected to the ambush of the detectives on Tuesday night.One man wearing a black doo rag, another sporting a long beard, although it's difficult to tell if it's real or fake.He's also wearing a t-shirt with a picture of a person.In some of the pictures, the man with the doo rag is seen on a small pink colored bike, possibly motorized.The incident occurred at Broadway and Mount Vernon around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The detectives, who were in plain clothes at the time, had been sitting at a red light in an unmarked car."We have anywhere between 10 and 25 rounds fired at officers," said Camden County Police Chief Scott Thomson.Sources tell Action News a male detective was shot twice in the arm, and a female detective was hit once in her hand.One of the officers was able to return fire before the suspects fled, but police don't know if anyone else was hit.One resident who didn't want to be identified heard the shots."I heard at least 13, I thought it was fireworks at first, but it was actually a cop reloading his gun right there and the car was just rolling. I guess he put it in neutral. The car was rolling and he was out, his partner jumped out and they ran to another cop car and were rushed to the hospital. He said 'officer down, officer shot,'" she said.She said she is not surprised by the violence."They are picking up dead bodies from my backyard, I have OD's on my steps. This is is crackheadville, prostituteville, that is all you see out here. My kids don't play outside, they are in the house all the time," she said.The ATF and the FBI are helping in this investigation, searching for the suspects. There was no further description available about those men.Investigators don't know why these detectives were attacked."Maybe they did know they were police officers, and that's the reason they did it. Maybe they thought they were somebody else, we'll find out as the investigation unfolds," said Chief Thomson.Anyone with information is asked to callThe shooting occurred on National Night Out, an event to bring communities and law enforcement together.------