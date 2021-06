JACKSON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after an incident this past weekend on the log flume ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey.Park officials tell Action News a boat tipped at an angle, but did not overturn.First aid staff assisted several guests who were stuck on the boat Sunday.Two guests were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.In a statement to Action News, Six Flags says "the safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority."Park officials say the ride will remain closed to undergo a full inspection.