FERN ROCK (WPVI) --A 20-year-old man was shot in the head in the Fern Rock section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on the 5900 block of North 12th Street.
Police say the 20-year-old was getting into his car after visiting his family when the gunman opened fire.
He was shot multiple times at close range.
He was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.
Police believe the shooting may be connected to another earlier this week at 12th and Grange streets.
