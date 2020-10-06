Delaware man indicted for allegedly pointing gun at protesters

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware man who was captured on video drawing a gun from his holster and allegedly pointing it at a group of protesters has been indicted on two felony counts.

The incident was captured on Facebook Live by a supporter of Senator Chris Coons. That supporter was protesting a gathering in support of Coons' opponent, Republican nominee Lauren Witzke.

Kristina Kelly says, "I called attention to the rest of the people on my side, like, 'Hey guys, they're just throwing this gun around over here."

That when Kelly says the man with the gun pointed the firearm in their direction.

After Witzke was made aware of the video, she released a statement reading, in part, "Firearms should only ever be used to defend life and property. I denounce this behavior completely, and will support law enforcement as they work to resolve the situation."



Meanwhile, we also spoke on the phone with the man seen in the video with the gun.

Mike Hastings from Dover says he was not pointing his gun at anyone.

He tells Action News, "I was pointing the gun at the ground demonstrating a paratrooper taking enemy fire at the request of someone who asked. I deny any wrong-doing or criminal activity."

Regardless, a New Castle grand jury has since indicted the 60-year-old Hastings on felony counts of Reckless Endangerment and Possession of a Firearm during a felony.

Keandra McDole, who was there with Kelly, says that while it's okay to have opposing opinions, there's no reason to put others' safety at risk.

She says, "We're peaceful, you know, we're out there to get our voices out there and to demand what we're demanding. To have a gun at a protest is, like, it's uncalled for."

If Hastings is convicted he will face mandatory jail time.
