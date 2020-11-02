Last minute push to get voters to the polls in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7512792" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The groundswell of early voting for the 2020 election is due in part to the youth vote.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About 500 volunteers did last minute door-to-door canvassing throughout Philadelphia on Monday, encouraging people who haven't historically voted in the past to show up at the polls."It's rewarding but it is tough because you know people are different, everybody's different," said canvasser David Hawkins. "Everybody's got their own point of view, some are nice some are not but , you know, we keep going."The canvassing push was organized by UNITE HERE, the union of hospitality, hotel and casino workers. Organizers said there's too much on the line this election to stay at home."They don't like the fact that they're out of a job right now," said lead organizer Earlene Bly. "They're about to lose their home, people are going hungry. It's a lot of things going on in the city right now and in this country."In Southwest Philadelphia, kids as young as 7 were trying to rally people to the polls."I really want a lot of people to have their president of what they want to choose," said seven-year-old Jordan Wleh.Wleh and her 10-year-old sister Jae'Madison performed at Agape International Baptist Church on Monday and handed out voter literature."I see the protests and all of these other things going on in the country and I just want to tell everyone it's important to vote," said Jae' Madison Wleh.As the clock ticks down to Election Day on Tuesday, volunteers said they feel hopeful talking to people who haven't consistently voted in years past."I gotta stand up and do my part to help," said Hawkins.