Broadway Philadelphia set to return with strong season

By Timothy Walton
The Broadway Philadelphia stage is quiet for now but the curtain will rise again this fall.

The 2020-2021 season includes 14 productions, more than 200 performances set at three of the city's best theaters: The Academy of Music, Merriam Theater and Forrest Theatre will host the upcoming season.

The shows coming next year include four Philadelphia premiers and the collection of shows has accounted for 49 Tony Awards combined.

Broadway Philadelphia 2020-2021 Season
