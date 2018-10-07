6abc to Air Cultural and Veterans Day Parades this Fall



They are the colorful events that bring communities together...and once again, there is only one station to watch for all of the excitement. As the music, dancing, and traditions of the world dazzle the streets of Philadelphia, 6abc brings it all into your living room!

Sunday September 25, 2022

Puerto Rican Day Parade

LIVE on Sunday, September 25, Action News' Walter Perez and Alyana Gomez will be joined by Univision's Ilia Garcia at the Puerto Rican Day Parade on the Ben Franklin parkway. The Live broadcast begins 12:30 p.m. on 6abc and everywhere you watch our stream.

October 2, 2022

Pulaski Day Parade

LIVE on Sunday, October 2, Logan Circle comes alive with the costumes, songs, and traditions of Polish-American heritage! Action News anchor Alicia Vitarelli and Michael Blichasz, of the Polish American Cultural Center, co-host the Pulaski Day Parade, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

October 9, 2022

Italian American Heritage Parade

LIVE on Sunday, October 9, Broad Street will be lined with floats, dancing, and themed marching bands that honor Italian-American heritage. Alicia Vitarelli, Generals Michael DiPilla and Pete Ciarrocchi return to host the Italian American Heritage Parade, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Veterans Parade

LIVE on Sunday, November 6, Alicia Vitarelli hosts Philadelphia's salute to the men and women who have served our nation. Independence Hall is the backdrop for the 2022 Veterans parade, from 12:30pm - 2pm.

You can see all of the parades live on 6abc, on 6abc.com, our 6abc Mobile App, and on your 6abc apps for Amazon Fire, Google TV, Apple TV and Roku.