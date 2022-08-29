Here's what really matters to 'Swing Voters' ahead of 2022 midterms

We find out how swing voters view the FBI's seizure of materials from Mar-A-Lago, the Inflation Reduction Act and other topics impacting the midterms.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviewed Rich Thau, President of Engagious and host of 'The Swing Voter Project' about the upcoming midterms.

Every month, Thau conducts interviews with swing voters in various states and asks for their opinions on the biggest issues facing voters in the country.

He interviewed voters in Florida in August to discuss trending topics ahead of the fall elections, including the economy, the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act and the FBI's search and seizure of documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence.

Plus, how they view abortion rights and Trans rights.

They also mentioned the Pennsylvania Races of John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz for Senate and Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro for Govenor.

Lastly, they discuss how voter concerns are pretty similar from state to state.