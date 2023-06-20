Gold medalists in their golden years: 2023 Delaware County Senior Games underway

The games are a way for senior residents to stay active, to foster competition and community, and above all else to have fun in their golden years.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Aging without boundaries.

That's the slogan for the 2023 Delaware County Senior Games.

The 10-day Olympic-style multi-sport program is open to residents of the county who are 50 years and older.

And these seniors are proving that age is more than just a number.

Linda Zappacosta from Folsom, Pennsylvania, has been attending the senior games since she retired.

"I love them. It's an opportunity to meet new people and a challenge to stay physically fit. I have a blast," said Zappacosta.

She knows how important it is to stay active.

"It's emotional well-being as well. You feel better when you're out and about," she said.

The senior games consist of several different sports at different locations across the county. Residents of all athletic abilities are encouraged to attend.

The games include pickleball, swimming, track and field, golf, bocce, horseshoes, table tennis, Wii Sports, shuffleboard and much more.

Connie McCullough of Folsom, Pennsylvania knows what's at stake and she's in it for the hardware.

"I've never done this kind of shuffleboard before, but I expect a gold medal," she says.

Vernonica Fletcher of Darby, Pennsylvania is also ready to compete.

"Definitely need some energy for this game, you need skill, hand-eye coordination. But we're having fun. You hang around your friends, you're picking up pointers. I just hope I don't land in the grass!"

"Age is just a number. These people are all gold medalists," added Fletcher.

The games are sponsored by the Delaware County Council, the County Office of Services for the Aging and the Visit Delco PA tourism bureau.

The games are a way for senior residents to stay active, to foster competition and community, and above all else to have fun in their golden years. For more information about what Delaware County has to offer, you can visit https://visitdelcopa.com