PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2023 Penn Relays kick off Thursday at Franklin Field on the University of Pennsylvania campus.

The Penn Relays is the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States.

High school, college and professional athletes from around the world will be competing in events through Saturday.

More than 100,000 people attend the Penn Relays every year.

Tickets are still available.