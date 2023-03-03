The Philadelphia Flower Show returns to Pennsylvania Convention Center

Back by popular demand, the 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show will be returning to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Back by popular demand, the 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show will be returning to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday.

And this year, the show is bigger, brighter, and better than ever. It is also back inside for the first time since the pandemic struck.

This year's theme is "The Garden Electric!" which is meant to celebrate the spark of joy you get when you give of receive flowers. The show will run from March 4 to March 12.

"What's so exciting this year is they have done things that they have never done before," said Gabrielle Baugh, the interim manager of competitive classes. "They've taken the lessons they learned at FDR Park and brought them here to the convention center."

Visitors will be awe-struck as soon as they walk in, with an extravagant floral garden that will take your breath away as it transports you to what feels like a tropical oasis.

"I think people when they come here they're going to be shocked and amazed and wowed by the things they've seen," said Baugh.

And the competitive classes, widely known as the heartbeat of the show, are back with people from all over, planted in Philadelphia to show off their talent.

"These are amateurs who come in and do amazing works of art with floral design," she noted. "We have garden rooms to jewelry to amazing plants and horticulture on display."

Tune in on Saturday night to 6abc for the Philadelphia Flower Show preview special. Meteorologists Cecily Tynan, Karen Rogers, and Brittney Boyer will host the annual, behind the scenes look at everything the show has to offer.