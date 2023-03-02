2023 Philadelphia PHS Flower Show Preview Special: The Garden Electric

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the best of the great outdoors -- indoors at the reimagined 2023 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show!

6abc has your first look with the Action News weather team -- Karen Rogers, Adam Joseph, Cecily Tynan, Brittany Boyer and Chris Sowers -- walking you through the flowers, sights and exhibits.

Buy Tickets here: Flower Show tickets

The Garden Electric Entrance Overview

The theme of this year's show is the Garden Electric; think of it as that jolt of joy you get when you see a beautiful bouquet or bed of flowers

The show is filled with magical moments, starting at the entrance garden.

The entrance garden is shrouded in a semi-transparent veil that draws you into a hazy-lit tunnel with towering floral columns, a giant floral wall and big, bold hues.

2023 Landscape

As we embark on our exploration of the gardens, we start with six of the landscape designers.

Apiary Studio is one of six designers at the show and "Night Garden" is the debut of their first indoor build. Karen Rogers goes you an up-close look at the landscape section.

Floral displays

This year as always, the floral exhibits include some new faces and some familiar ones.

Schaffer Designs, a frequent winner over the past seventeen years, has a super-sized stage for 2023.

David Rubin Tool Collection

The Flower Show features a promenade lined with gorgeous gardens. And when you get to the very end of the path, you'll find yourself at a stunning exhibition of antique gardening tools.

Adam Joseph gives us a close-up look at the display created by David Rubin Land Collective in Old City.

Bloom City

Among the lessons the PHS team learned from the two years outdoors is that people want things to do at the show.

Chris Sowers takes us on a tour of a huge new activity zone that's like a show within the show.

Bloom City is designed to be a destination...taking up residence in the marble-clad Grand Hall.

Plus, there are plenty of options for you to shop a variety of unique gifts.

Six things to do at the show

Karen Rogers shows you six great things to do at the Flower Show, starting with the Bloom Bar, a place where you can pick out a fresh floral crown, and wear it to enjoy the show.

On the concourse between the main show floor and Bloom City, you'll find a brand new activity called Design and Dine.

It's a private session with a floral expert who can teach you how to create a masterpiece that you can then take home.

Miniatures and Botanical jewelry

What many may not realize is the entire Flower Show is a competition.

There are the professional gardeners and highly skilled hobbyists who compete in what's known as the competitive classes.

We meet a few of the contestants for this year's event.

Philadelphia Cactus and Succulent Society

Once you've explored the design gallery, you'll see the plant society's right across the aisle, lined up along the edge of the Horticult.

And at the Philadelphia Cactus and Succulent Society, there's a longtime member leading the club's display.

Education exhibits

The Flower Show is popping with brilliant colors but there's a lot to learn here, too.

And in the back of the hall you'll find exhibits from local schools and colleges.

We take a look at exhibits from students at the Landscape Architecture Design and Build Studio at Temple University's Ambler campus and their exhibit that takes a look to the future.

Best in Show exhibits

We take a look at the designer crowned this year's Best in Show winner.

And this year's winner goes to a floral designer ...