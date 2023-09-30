Pulaski Day Parade set to march through Philadelphia celebrating Polish-American heritage

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rain or shine, the 2023 Pulaski Day Parade will march through the heart of Philadelphia on Sunday!

The parade will celebrate the history and culture of the Polish-American community.

6abc's own Alicia Vitarelli will co-host the event alongside Michael Blichasz, the president of the Polish-American Cultural Center.

You can watch the event on 6abc and also wherever you stream us starting at 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.

EVENT OVERVIEW

Sunday's festivities mark the 90th annual Pulaski Day Parade in Philadelphia. This year's theme is "90 Years of Promoting Polish and Polish-American Heritage."

The event kicks off at noon in Center City along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The parade will march down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to 16th Street, then turn and march up the parkway to the reviewing stand at Logan Circle at 19th Street.

For more information on the parade's route, click here.

During the event, participants will also mark the 415th anniversary of the first Polish settlers in America, according to the event website.

The parade is sponsored by the Polish American Congress, Eastern Pennsylvania District in cooperation with the Polish American Cultural Center Museum in Philadelphia.