23 dogs being treated after transport vehicle crashes in New Castle County

All the animals are expected to be okay, and only one dog suffered a leg injury.

CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Brandywine Valley SPCA is treating 23 dogs on Saturday after the transport vehicle the animals were traveling in crashed.

The collision happened along Interstate 95 in Christiana, New Castle County around 6:45 a.m.

According to the SPCA, the dogs were all rescued from overcrowded shelters in Louisiana. They were en route to multiple rescue organizations when the transport vehicle rolled off the road and onto its side.

Police say working to get all of the animals to safety was a team effort.

"The fire department did an amazing job gathering all of the animals up and transporting them to Christian Fire Company," said Mark Tobin, chief of animal services. "Myself and Brandywine Valley worked as a team."

The dog was taken to an emergency vet clinic for further evaluation.