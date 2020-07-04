24-year-old male shot dead in the Point Breeze section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police in the 17th District are investigating a homicide Friday in the Point Breeze section.The shooting happened just around 7:30 p.m. on 24th and Oakford Street. Police say a 24-year-old male victim was shot multiple times throughout his body.The victim whose identity remains unknown was transported by private vehicle to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The scene is being held by officials. No weapon was recovered.No word yet on any arrest at this time officials say.