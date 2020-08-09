26-year-old male shot 3 times in North Philadelphia, listed in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the 2800 hundred block of North Marshall Street.


Police say a 26-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen, one time in the left thigh and once in the buttocks.

The victim whose identity remains unknown was taken to Temple University Hospital listed in critical condition.


No arrests have been made. Police say the suspect is a known doer, but remains at large.
