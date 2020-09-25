Man sought for shooting at plainclothes Philadelphia police officers turns self in

By

Jeffione Thomas

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man wanted for shooting at plainclothes Philadelphia police officers last week in the West Oak Lane section of the city has turned himself in.

Jeffione Thomas, 28, surrendered with his attorney on Friday to face attempted murder charges.


The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on September 18.

According to investigators, the three officers were traveling in an unmarked police vehicle on the 1400 block of Sharpnack Street when a man on a bicycle, identified as Thomas, was riding by their driver's side window.

One of the officers rolled down his window to ask the man if he was okay.

Officials say Thomas then produced a gun and began firing shots at the officers.
The officers pulled off east on Sharpnack Street, past the intersection of 7700 Fayette Street, where the vehicle went up on the sidewalk and hit a fence.


Their vehicle was struck several times by the gunfire. The officers then got out of their vehicle and returned fire.

A second male shooter began firing towards the officers from further down Sharpnack Street, placing the officers in a crossfire.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are looking for at least two gunmen who fired shots at three plainclothes officers in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.



The male officer who was driving was struck in his back by a bullet that penetrated their vehicle and the driver's seat.
However, the bullet was stopped by the officer's vest.

He was transported to Einstein Medical Center for treatment listed in stable condition.

One female officer, who was seated as the rear seat passenger, sustained cuts to her left leg. She was also transported to Einstein Medical Center for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

The male front seat passenger was not injured in the incident. Both shooters fled in unknown directions, officials say.

It wasn't clear what sparked the shooting or if either shooter knew the people in the vehicle were officers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiasafetycrimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Armed man abducted daughter in Montco, police say
Philly city treasurer fired over embezzlement, sham marriage allegations
Arrest made after transgender Philly woman beaten inside her home
Phila. Archdiocese reverses course, will allow fall school sports
Philly-area protesters 'saddened' but not 'surprised' by outcome of Breonna Taylor case
Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor's case
Trump intends to tap Barrett for Supreme Court: Sources
Show More
What smells in Delco? Officials are trying to find out
Burger King offers 'support' after teen employee shot, killed in Philadelphia
Florida lifts all COVID-19 restrictions despite spread
Video shows apparent attempted kidnapping at San Diego area parking lot
As mail-in ballots are sent, what voters need to know
More TOP STORIES News