UPPER BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- Thousands of chickens have died after a fire ripped through a Berks County property on Tuesday night.The flames broke out around 7 p.m. on the 3000 block of Mountain Road in Upper Bern Township, according to WFMZ. Fire officials tell Action News that 28,000 chickens died in the blaze.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.