3 members of Gloucester County Sheriff's Office injured in incident at gun range

3 members of Gloucester County Sheriff's Office injured in incident at gun range

3 members of Gloucester County Sheriff's Office injured in incident at gun range

3 members of Gloucester County Sheriff's Office injured in incident at gun range

3 members of Gloucester County Sheriff's Office injured in incident at gun range

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three members of the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office were injured in an incident at the gun range Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at the South Jersey Shooting Club on the 800 block of Piney Hollow Road in Winslow Township, Camden County.

Officials tell Action News the three victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear.