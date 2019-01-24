3 suspects sought in Tioga-Nicetown robbery and shooting

Philadelphia police are looking for three people in connection with a robbery and shooting in the Tioga-Nicetown section.It happened last Friday along the 1400 block of West Jerome Street.Two suspects got out of a gold SUV and started talking with two other people in another car parked behind them.That's when the third suspect approached and his accomplices took out guns, police say.They took three dollars from the victims and car keys.Police say the suspects drove off but then moments later drove back around and fired.The victim was hit but not seriously injured.------