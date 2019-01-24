3 suspects sought in Tioga-Nicetown robbery and shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

3 suspects sought in Tioga-Nicetown robbery and shooting. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on January 24, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are looking for three people in connection with a robbery and shooting in the Tioga-Nicetown section.

It happened last Friday along the 1400 block of West Jerome Street.

Two suspects got out of a gold SUV and started talking with two other people in another car parked behind them.

That's when the third suspect approached and his accomplices took out guns, police say.

They took three dollars from the victims and car keys.

Police say the suspects drove off but then moments later drove back around and fired.

The victim was hit but not seriously injured.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingrobbery
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect in Salem gunfire, standoff charged with attempted murder
1 injured in suspected road rage shooting on Route 309
Center City's 1st medical marijuana dispensary opens
AccuWeather: Heavy Morning Rain, Afternoon Drying
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
New tax impacting Jersey Shore rentals
Casey Hathaway: 911 call released in disappearance of 3-year-old
Show More
Marvel superheroes exhibit set for Franklin Institute
Study: 30 minutes of exercise can counteract a day of sitting
Chick-fil-A won't make Super Bowl Sunday exception
Man on tracks struck and killed in Yeadon
Police ID man shot and killed in Trenton
More News