3-year-old abducted from North Carolina playground reunited with family

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A 3-year-old girl has been reunited with her stepmother after she was abducted and missing for nearly 24 hours in North Carolina.

The Greensboro Police Department said Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment was found safe Thursday night, but her kidnapper remains at large.

Ahlora's stepmother, Shaye Wallace, shared the video of the happy reunion Friday afternoon.

Wallace and Ahlora's father have custody of the 3-year-old.

"We want to thank everybody for helping us look for her," Wallace said in the video, as she is holding Ahlora.

During a Thursday night news release, Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said Ahlora was found a little after 8 p.m. via a tip line.

By 9:45 p.m., Ahlora was reunited with her family.

After announcing the safe return of Ahlora, Greensboro Police officially identified the woman shown in surveillance pictures as the kidnapping suspect.

N'denezsia Monique Lancaster, 22, of Greensboro is still at large and has pending charges, including first-degree kidnapping.

Anyone with information on Lancaster's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Surveillance image shows woman suspected of abducting 3-year-old girl from Greensboro playground.

