3-year-old boy shot, wounded in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the person who shot a 3-year-old boy in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened around 7:46 p.m. Friday on the 2000 block of S. 68th Street.

Police say a 3-year-old boy was shot once in the right hand and once in the arm. The boy was transported to an area hospital where he's currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
