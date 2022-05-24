Worker attacked at 30th Street Station shares story from hospital: 'I sprayed him with Windex'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A maintenance worker at 30th Street Station who was attacked inside a bathroom is speaking out from his hospital bed and sharing how cleaning supplies helped protect him from the knife-wielding suspect.Markell Tilley, 41, was stabbed inside a bathroom inside the Center City Philadelphia station around 12:45 a.m. Monday while he was cleaning the mirrors.Tilley explained a man had been staring into the mirror at a cut on his face.He asked the man to move so he could clean that mirror.He said the man then started staring at him and soon plunged his hand into Tilley's pocket demanding his phone.Tilley said they got into a tussle. The man then stabbed Markell multiple times."He pinned me against the wall and he started stabbing me. I'm like, why did this happen to me? Why did he do that? He really tried to kill me," Tilley told Action News over a video call.Looking for a way to protect himself from the attacker, Tilley grabbed the nearest item he could find - a bottle of Windex."My defense was to react to it. So I grabbed the bottle of Windex and I sprayed it on his cut really fast and he got mad. He took a swing, so I dipped it and we started tussling again," Tilley said.He continued, "When he got up, I sprayed him with Windex again. Then I ran outside to police."Tilley suffered a punctured lung and other injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he is recovering.The suspect fled the station, but was later arrested.Tilley has a second job as an actor. He told Action News he has a movie opening next month.He said he hopes he's well enough at that time to celebrate the premiere.