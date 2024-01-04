Person dies after being hit by train in University City; suspect in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead after being struck by a train at the 34th Street Station in University City on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m.

According to preliminary information from police, two males may have been involved in a fight before one of them was struck.

A suspect was taken into custody a short time later at 40th Street, police said.

Shuttle buses are now operating in both directions between 40th and 30th street stations.

SEPTA riders should expect delays and crowded conditions.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

