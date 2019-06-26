PHILADELPHIA COCAINE BUST: 39,525 pounds of cocaine seized at port, final estimate says

Authorities say they seized 17,928.21 kilograms of cocaine at the Packer Marine Terminal on June 18. The cocaine has a street value of nearly $1.3 billion.
"Today, I can officially report that CBP has seized a historic amount of cocaine, in fact, the largest cocaine seizure in our 230-year history, with a weight of 39,525 pounds and a street value of about $1.3 billion dollars," said Casey Durst, CBP's Director of Field Operations in Baltimore. "This is a momentous accomplishment for the CBP team here in Philadelphia - and highlights the importance of our critical homeland security mission."
On Monday, six crew members arrested in connection with that historic bust appeared in federal court on Monday.
Four waived their right to the probable cause hearing. Those four have been identified as Ivan Durasevic, Nenad Ilic, Laauli Pulu, Fonofaavae Tiasaga.
The cases against Aleksandar Kavaia and Bosko Markovic will continue.