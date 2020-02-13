4 charged after gunman opens fire on officer in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- State police have charged three men and a woman in connection with a shooting incident involving an officer in Trenton on Wednesday.

Around 2:17 p.m., New Jersey State Police say a Hamilton Township, Mercer County police officer observed a shooting in progress in the area of West State Street and Parkside Avenue.

The officer, who was operating an unmarked task force vehicle, followed the suspect vehicle where a gunman fired on the officer, hitting his car.

Police say three men and one woman fled on foot but were later arrested. Officers also recovered several weapons during the investigation.

Dion Battle, 28, Shaiquan A. Hearns, 20, and Yahonatan R. Salter, 28, all of Trenton, were each charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a handgun, conspiracy and other charges.

Tameka V. Flemming, 30, of Trenton, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine and other charges.

All four defendants are being held in the Mercer County Jail pending detention hearings.

The officer was not injured in the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercer countyshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
3-alarm Darby Township fire displaces residents
Child's remains found in Delaware field remain unidentified
Barr blasts Trump's tweets: 'Impossible for me to do my job'
Thieves steal iPhones from AT&T store at Philadelphia Mills
Accused wrong-way highway driver charged with 7th DUI
AccuWeather: Rainy For A While Today, Bitter Cold On Friday
Show More
N.J. wrestler back on mat after life-threatening illness
US announces 15th coronavirus case, this one in Texas evacuee
Philly couple's stolen wedding album found on SEPTA train
School bus driver abandons children in New Jersey, police say
College football player throws officer to ground in confrontation
More TOP STORIES News