PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 4-year-old boy was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after suffering a gunshot wound to the hand.The incident happened Saturday just after 6 p.m. inside a car on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue.Police sources tell Action News the boy's father went into a barbershop to get a haircut and left his son in the car with a gun.He is being charged with gun charges, endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless endangerment.No further details have been provided at this time.