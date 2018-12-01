5 hospitalized for smoke inhalation following house fire in Grays Ferry

5 hospitalized for smoke inhalation following house fire in Grays Ferry. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 1, 2018.

GRAYS FERRY (WPVI) --
Crews rushed five people to the hospital after a house fire in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was at the scene on the 1500 block of South Patton Street, where the fire started around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

Ten people were in the two-story row home at the time.

They were all able to get out.

However, five of them were taken to hospitals to be treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

