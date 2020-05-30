5-year-old falls from second story window in South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an incident in which a young boy fell out a second-story window in South Philadelphia Friday.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of South 7th Street.

Police say a 5-year-old boy was playing in a bedroom when he fell from a second-story window.

The boy was taken to the hospital. No word yet on his condition.
