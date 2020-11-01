53-year-old man shot twice, listed in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police in the 22nd district are investigating a shooting Saturday in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on 26th and York Street.Police say a 53-year-old man was shot twice in the back.The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was transported to Temple University Hospital by listed in critical condition.No weapon has been recovered from the scene, officials say.There is no word on any arrest made at this time.