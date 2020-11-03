Man shot while opening front door in Parkside

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man was ambushed while opening his front door in the city's Parkside section early Tuesday.It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 1600 block of North 55th Street.Police said a 67-year-old man answered a knock on the front door when shots rang out.According to investigators, the man barely opened the door when the gunman fired approximately seven shots inside, striking the man several times.The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.So far there is no word on a motive or any suspects.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.