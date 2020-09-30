It's Hispanic Heritage Month, and while many of the in-person celebrations are on hold during the pandemic, there's one thing that always brings people together: food.
That's why The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce created its first-ever Dine Latino Restaurant Week.
It's a way to take your taste buds on a tour of Latin countries, while at the same time supporting roughly two dozen local eateries. Small businesses say they're ready to serve amid the crisis, but they could really use our love right now.
"The Latino community really is the backbone of the restaurant industry, whether it's as owners of restaurants or as people that are serving in restaurants," says Jennifer Rodriguez, President, GPHCC. "This is an important part of the local economy."
When you purchase two entrees at participating restaurants, you get a free appetizer or dessert.
At El Merkury in Center City, which specializes in Central American Street food, that means churros.
"It's the time to like shine a light on all of us and all of our restaurants and the different cuisines to let the people know there's more than Mexican food in Philadelphia," said Owner Sofia Deleon. "We're Guatemalan, El Salvadorian, Colombian and there's so much variety."
For participating restaurants, the chamber also assigns consultants to work with them on marketing and operations.
Dine Latino Restaurant Week runs from September 30 through October 4.
Dine Latino Restaurant Week kicks off in Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News