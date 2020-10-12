Decision on possible return of fans to Eagles games expected Tuesday

Philadelphia leaders are expected to make an announcement Tuesday on whether they will move forward with Gov. Tom Wolf's new guidelines allowing larger indoor and outdoor gatherings.
Roughly 2,800 fans were allowed inside Subaru Park during the Union game Sunday.
They were spaced out in small groups and only had access to half the stadium.
Fans were required to follow dedicated walkways while moving around. They were not allowed to pay for anything with cash and had to wear a mask except when eating and drinking.
The 2,800 capacity limit falls within new state capacity limits of 15% or up to 7,500 for the largest outdoor venues in the state.
While the guidelines apply to the entire state, the decision to implement the increase is left to local leaders.
Up to 7,500 people could potentially be allowed back inside the Linc.
Philadelphia leaders said their decision will be based off the best way to keep people safe and healthy.
They're watching COVID-19 infection rates closely and are expected to announce a decision on Tuesday.