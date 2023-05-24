6abc hosts third annual city leaders event to share ideas, voice concerns

The event featured panel discussions that were streamed to a national audience, as well as an award ceremony.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc was proud to host leaders from across the United States on Wednesday for the third annual National Black Mayor's Convening Event.

The gathering is a signature event of the African American Chamber of Commerce. It allows leaders of cities with large Black populations to share ideas, voice communal concerns, and learn from one another.

It brought together approximately 50 leaders to the 6abc studios.