Pennsbury students help transform Art Museum steps for 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art are now lined in orange and pink.The color-lined staircase is one of the finishing touches for the 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade.More than 100 members of the Pennsbury High School Marching Band in Fairless Hills, Bucks County braved the cold air Monday night to get the job done.The pattern serves as the backdrop to Thursday's floats and performances.The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning on 6abc. You can also stream the parade on 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps on Roku, Apple TV and FireTV and Android TV.