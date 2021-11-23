6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade

Pennsbury students help transform Art Museum steps for 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Students help transform Art Museum steps for Thanksgiving Day parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art are now lined in orange and pink.

The color-lined staircase is one of the finishing touches for the 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade.

RELATED: Meet some of the stars appearing in 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

More than 100 members of the Pennsbury High School Marching Band in Fairless Hills, Bucks County braved the cold air Monday night to get the job done.

The pattern serves as the backdrop to Thursday's floats and performances.

The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning on 6abc. You can also stream the parade on 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps on Roku, Apple TV and FireTV and Android TV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcenter city philadelphia6abc thanksgiving day paradestudentsphiladelphia museum of art
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6ABC THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade returns
2021 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade | Guests, prizes & more!
Share your 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade photos and videos!
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
More TOP STORIES News