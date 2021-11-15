6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade

Meet some of the stars appearing in 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

The party on the Parkway will no doubt be more special than ever, and star-studded too!
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're gearing up for a big comeback as the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day parade is back in person this year.

Their floats are ready and we're ready to welcome some of the celebrities to town for the most magnificent day of the year in Philadelphia.

From Broadway to the top of the billboard charts, here's a sneak peek at what our stars have in store.

Michael James Scott, who plays the Genie in Disney's "Aladdin" on Broadway, is making our parade wishes come true.



"I can't wait," he said. "I literally finish a show that the night before and I get in and get ready for the parade."

Scott is performing a song from his Christmas EP, "A Fierce Christmas."

Recording artist Sheléa is also already in the Christmas spirit. The protégé of musical greats like Stevie Wonder and Quincy Jones is performing a song from her new Christmas EP.

"I'm so so excited and elated that I get to sing for this parade," she said. "And I'm on a float! Mama, I'm on a float."

And party people, get ready to dance because Tag Team is in the house.
Their hit "Whoomp, There It Is" topped the charts in the 90s, and thanks to the new Geico commercial, it remains a party anthem.


"We're gonna have a ball, I promise you," said Cecil Glenn, also known as DC the Brain Supreme.

"We're going to take it back to the old school, because we're so cool," said Steve Gibson, known as Steve Rolln. "Even though we're old fools."

The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day parade begins at 8:30am on Thanksgiving morning on 6abc.

If you're not headed to the Parkway, you can also watch the entire parade on 6abc.com or wherever you stream, including Hulu.
