Philadelphia singer to perform new Christmas song at 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

Punzo will be singing her original holiday song, “It’s Not Christmas Without You.”

Felicia Punzo has been recording music since she was 13 years old. This year, she's making a childhood dream come true.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade will bring floats, balloons, and star-studded performances to the Ben Franklin Parkway.

It will also bring a big moment for a South Philadelphia singer, who will be performing her first-ever Christmas song.

It's something Felicia Punzo wrote and recorded for this very moment.

"Last year, I was in the Thanksgiving Day Parade with the Fancy Brigade Association," Punzo says. "I was asked to come back and I was really excited about that. Instead of doing a cover, I decided to make a Christmas song."

Punzo's first-ever holiday song is called, "It's Not Christmas Without You." She just released it ahead of the parade.

"What I wanted to do is do a Christmas song that was for all ages, something catchy, something upbeat, not too new, not too old, just in the middle" she explains. "Just something really short and sweet. I wanted something that people would love to listen to every year."

"I would always say, 'I am going to be on that parade one day,'" she says, recalling her Thanksgiving mornings watching the parade. "And last year it happened and this year, I'm doing my own song. I can't believe it. I am really so excited about it. I can't wait!"

You can watch the parade on 6abc or wherever you stream. The preshow begins at 8:30 a.m. and the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 9 a.m.