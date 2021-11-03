The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning for 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade is officially back in-person this holiday season.
Mayor Jim Kenney and 6abc General Manager Bernie Prazenica made the exciting announcement on Wednesday morning in front of City Hall.
For more than 100 years the parade has marked the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year. Floats, bands, balloons, and Santa himself will be back along the Ben Franklin Parkway this year, making the march to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Join Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan, Adam Joseph, Alicia Vitarelli and Karen Rogers, along with countless celebrity guests, surprises, and hundreds of thousands of other viewers on Thanksgiving morning for the nation's oldest Thanksgiving Day Parade.
As with tradition, the finale of this year's parade will feature the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus in Philadelphia to usher in the holiday season.
Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, November 25, 2021. The pre-show broadcasts at 8:30 a.m. and the parade officially runs live on the air from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. To learn more about the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade, click here.
