Sheryl Lee Ralph to sing in 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

Join us starting at 8:30 a.m. this Thanksgiving morning here on 6abc and wherever you stream.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're just eight days from the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This year, one of our favorite fictional teachers is back, and this time she's singing.

"When I was on the float last year, the young gentleman (Michael James Scott, 'Genie' in Aladdin') was singing," explains Sheryl Lee Ralph, who rode on the float alongside 'Abbott Elementary' creator and co-star Quinta Bruson.

"He said, 'Miss Sheryl, when next year comes around, you better have a song and you better slay,'" she laughs. "And that's the name of the song I'm singing. But it's spelled 'Sleigh.'"

She says Philly should get ready to "Sleigh all day."

Fresh off an Emmy win for her role as Barbara Howard on 'Abbott Elementary,' Ralph says she's thrilled to be here, in her second home for the holiday.

Ralph is married to Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes and tells Action News this parade is one of their favorite traditions.

She says last year she could feel how excited our city was for the premiere of "Abbott," so she can only imagine the love this year.

