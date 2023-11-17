The Commodores ready to perform at 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some pretty iconic stars are performing at this year's 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade, including musical legends The Commodores.

"When we were just starting out, and we started having all of these hit records, Philly was one of the first cities on our list to go to," says William King, who has been a member of The Commodores since the group started. "Philly is back on my mind, again, from the good old days. We're going to enjoy ourselves. We have so many friends and family in Philly, and we get a chance to say hello to them."

King is a founding member of the Commodores. The group formed while they were all in college back in 1968.

The Grammy winning R &B band has since sold over 75 million records worldwide with seven number 1 hits.

King says they will be treating the audience to a medley of their greatest hits, from "Three Times a Lady," to "Lady," "Nightshift," and the dance classic "Brick House."

"People ask me all the time, 'Don't you get tired of playing Brick House over and over again?'" he laughed. "Nope! I can play it three or four times a day, and I'd still be up to play it again. That's just the way it is. If you can create really good music, it stands the test of time."

Watch the 2023 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thanksgiving morning, the preshow begins at 8:30 a.m. and the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 9:00 a.m.