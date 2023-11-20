The Village People, Tito Puente Jr. and Philadelphia Eagles star Jordan Mialata are just a handful of the stars set to make this year's parade a must-see event.

Here's a sneak peek at the stars set to shine in the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles star Jordan Mialata, and Philly's own Lady Alma, won't be the only ones showing off their singing chops at this year's 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Alicia Vitarelli gets the scoop in advance, with some of the stars joining the lineup this year.

Look for Omar Jose Cardona, finalist from "The Voice", as well as Tito Puente Jr., son of legendary Latin mambo icon Tito Puente.

The Sharpe Family Singers will perform songs that make them stars on Broadway and social media.

The Village People revive their era, along with The Commodores, plus performances from the casts of "Mrs. Doubtfire", Cirque Dreams Holidaze, and so much more.

With so much talent ready to share the stage, Sam Champion and Carson Kressley say fun is in the forecast for sure.

6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade - Info and More

Thursday, Nov. 23

8:30 am - 12:00 noon

Watch live on 6abc or wherever you stream.