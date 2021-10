PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News family is growing once again.Health reporter and registered nurse Ali Gorman has officially added "mom" to her title.She adopted her 2-year-old son, Grayson, Thursday afternoon.Ali has been fostering Grayson since he was a newborn.She says becoming a mom is "amazing" and she's excited to share her and Grayson's journey with all of you.Ali, from your family here at 6abc, we can't wait either.